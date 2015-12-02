Campus Conversation: Should Solano instructors be more inclined to use Canvas for student’s sake?
“Yes, because the website is user-friendly and students have easy access to communicate with instructors and classmates.”
~Chris Rico, Computer Science
“It is very important for students to know their progress. So hell yeah!”
~Connor Green, Music
“I believe Canvas is important to this campus because students will be able to know their standing and determines whether they should drop or not and how they can improve their grades.”
~Daniel O’Rourke, Sociology
“Instructors should use it because students need to know how they are doing before half of the semester is gone.”
~Rebecca O’Bamion, Pre-Med Track
“Students should be more openly talking to instructors. Professors should have an easier access to communicate with students."
~Andrew Foster, Mathematics
