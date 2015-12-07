Refugees are looking for a better future

The United States should do its part

Zuriel Sanders The three countries with the most refugees compared to the U.S. Source: 24/WallSt.com, and American immigration council





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Lately conflict has rocked the nation of Syria and has left 12 million Syrians displaced, according to the humanitarian organization World Vison. This has led to the worst refugee crisis since World War II according to media reports.

Of these 12 million, 4 million have become refugees, with 1.9 million now living in Turkey, 250,000 in Iraq, 1.1 million in Lebanon, and 630,000 in Jordan.

According to World Vison, most refugees are living in abandoned buildings, sheds, garages, and vacant lands. Living in crowded and unsanitary conditions, they are struggling to pay rent for the places, which aren’t much to begin with.

So, the question is: what can the United States and other nations do to help these refugees?

The most obvious answer is to take in some of these refugees. The European Union has taken initiative by letting 150,000 refugees declare asylum in Europe. According to the Migration Policy Centre at the European University Institute, 85 percent of these refugees are in Germany with an additional 33,000 to soon be admitted refuge.

The U.S. has so far made preparations to accept 10,000 refugees in the future, according to CNN, a massive increase to the initial number of only 5,000. But is this really all that the United States could take in?

Should more Syrian refugees be admitted to the U.S.? Yes

No

Not relevant to me. View Results Loading ... Loading ...

According to the American Immigration Council, the U.S. has a 70,000 max on the amount of refugees it can take, in times of emergency this can be raised. To accommodate and help during this crisis, the U.S. should take in more refugees.

In New Orleans, where some Syrian families have arrived, people are reported to be fearful that, “terrorists might slip through the cracks,” according to the New Orleans news station Fox 8. However, former New Orleans FBI chief and anti-terrorism expert Jim Bernazzani told Fox 8, ‘”These are just people from another country trying to escape misery by virtue of a civil war,” he said. “We had our own civil war, and so I wouldn’t be worried, but I would be vigilant.”

The admission of more refugees also wouldn’t cause the United States to be overwhelmed. By even admitting as many as 1 million refugees from Syria, it wouldn’t make a notable difference in population since the curent population of the U.S., according to the United States Census Bureau, is 321,368,864.

If we let in one million refugees there’d be roughly 1 refugee for every 321 people in the nation. And the U.S. wouldn’t need to take in that many refugees to make a difference in the crisis. But this is only possible if Americans are willing to accept more refugees with open arms. By also extending more aid to Syrian refugees in other countries we can help with their transition through this crisis.

Comments