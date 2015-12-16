A unique academic cove
December 16, 2015
Editor—
Around final time, the Vallejo Center campus extends its library hours until midnight as they have in recent semesters but only now do I mention it aloud. Because of the safe atmosphere, helpful librarian and quiet respect students have for each other, I find it a phenomenal, well-lit study spot. Hopefully, the other campuses have or may create something similar. Vallejo Campus is simply a uniquely unsuspecting academic cove.
— Lida Ojo
