Campus Conversation: Do you read the student newspaper? How do you feel about the school continuously canceling the class due to lack of sign ups?

The SCC student newspaper class has been canceled for the last three semesters due to lack of students signed up for the class before the semester begins. This has taken away the student newspaper completely and also taken away certain classes that journalism students may need for graduation requirements.





“I don’t read the paper so I don’t really care but I think people should know what’s going on. Everything is more online now so if it was online or on Facebook or any social media that would make it more popular.” –Alex D. student worker

“I don’t read the student paper because I never have time but I do think that it’s not a good thing when the dean cancels the paper. If it’s supposed to help you with requirements, then they should keep it going. It should become a part of the school website and should be sent to all faculty and staff via email.” –Carica Macariola, Solano athletic assistant

“I am disappointed in it. I think we should ask the dean how can we make the class more well known for students to want to join. I would like to see more communication letting people know we have a paper.” –Anita Nalley, bookstore cashier assistant

“I think that it’s wrong for them to cancel the class just because they’re behind in sign-ups because I’m sure it’s probably only a few behind the required number of people needed. It makes it harder for people to graduate or be prepared to move on to the next step because they don’t get the experience they need. I’ve heard that some newspapers have only a certain amount of people on the staff and each person has multiple roles and story sections and they can get an entire paper done on time. If they’re supposed to be professionals and get paid to do that it would be smart and possibly helpful to let students try to accomplish that so that they can learn about deadlines and responsibilities and already be ready and experienced if they ever get a job or internship and have to be in that situation.” –Justina Robinson, psychology major

