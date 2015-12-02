Holiday gifts people actually want

Rhayea Valera





Forget those dingy old socks from Walmart. Here are ideas for gifts that your loved ones will be thrilled to receive.

1. Cup of Cocoa

Contains the cocoa in a clear ornament to use as a Christmas tree decorations or as a quick, adorable snack.

Make your own:

-Instant hot cocoa mix ($3.38)

– Clear plastic ornament ($5)

-Chocolate chips/white chocolate chips/peppermint chips (around $6)

-Mini marshmallows (96 cents)

-Mini tag including how to make the cocoa; mix it with 8 oz. of water

Start with a clean ornament and take the top off. Fill each ingredient into the ornament using a funnel. Start with the hot cocoa mix, chocolates and lastly the mallow bits. Put top back on.

Cost=$15.33

2. Polka dot mug

A perfect gift for a coffee/tea lover

-White mug ($1.00-2.98)

-Oil based sharpies, in any color ($3-$5)

•Draw designs all over the cup, and add any custom words, thoughts, or phrases, put in the oven for 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Cost=$4-$8

3. A cookbook

This is a great gift to give to someone who is learning how to cook. It will teach them all the basics they need to know. The perfect gift for the dummy in your life!

-Cooking Basics for Dummies

Cost=$15.47

4. Anker backup phone charger-

We all have had times when we are out and our phone dies. This backup charger is an awesome gift to give to anyone who lives on their phone.

-On Amazon ($9.99-15.99)

Cost=price depending

5. A book bundle

A perfect package for a person who enjoys reading.

-Your favorite book/any book you think the person you might like($5-10) -Candles of the scent you choose ($5-10)

-Tazo tea ($2-5)

Cost=$12-25

6. Record coasters

Cool coasters that look like old vinyl. A set of six available at Uncommon Goods

Cost=$18

7. Avocado tree starter kit

Grow your own avocado tree from a pit.

Cost=$20

8. Literary candles

Candles inspired by great authors.

Available at Uncommon Goods.

Cost=$16

9. Dinner doodle markers

Let these markers bring out the child in you and your friends. Available at Uncommon Goods

Cost=$13

10. Comic book coasters

Make your own:

-Plain white tiles (16 cents each)

-Matte Mod podge ($4.02)

-Comic books or print out of the comics (price depending)

-Black adhesive felt sheets ($1.30)

Wedge shaped foam wood brushes ($4.88)

Place one of your tiles on the felt and outline the shape of it then cut out the shape. Remove the backing of the felt and stick the sticky side on the back of the tile. Measure the size of your comic and cut out the main part. Take your sponge and apply a layer of Mod Podge on the tile. Place the comic on the tile and press

all the air bubbles are out. Let the first coat of Mod Podge dry evenly for an hour, then apply another thin coat on top of the comic and let dry another hour.

Cost=$10.36

11. Photo coasters

Make your own:

-Plain white tiles (16 cents each)

-Matte Mod podge ($4.02)

-Any printed photos (price depending)

-Black adhesive felt sheets ($1.30)

-Wedge shaped foam wood brushes ($4.88)

Place one of your tiles on the felt and outline the shape of it then cut out the shape.

Remove the backing of the felt and stick the sticky side on the back of the tile. Measure the size of your photo and cut out the main part. Take your sponge and apply a layer of Mod Podge on the tile. Place the photo on the tile and press all the air bubbles are out. Let the first coat of Mod Podge dry evenly for an hour, then apply another thin coat on top of the comic and let dry another hour.

Cost=around $10.36

12. Candy cane bark

Make your own:

-10 ounces of white chocolate, chopped

-9 crushed candy canes

-mason jars ($3-5)

•Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

•Place chocolate in a bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Remove bowl and stir and repeat until the chocolate is completely melted. Once the chocolate is melted, set aside for 5 minutes.

•After 5 minutes, add seven crushed candy canes to the mixture, reserving two for the topping.

•Pour the mixture on the baking sheet and spread it until it is ¼ thick, sprinkle the remaining candy canes on top.

•Place the mixture in the refrigerator for 10 minutes until hardened. Break apart into medium sized places and place in the mason jar.

Cost=Under $10

