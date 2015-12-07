Solano students observe international educational week





Solano students took a trip around world with International Education week. Every year a week before Thanksgiving, International Education week is celebrated and observed. This year’s theme is “advancing access for all” according to the International Affairs Office of the U.S. Department of Education. International Education Week started in 2000 and is currently celebrated in more than 100 countries worldwide, according to the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Solano’s international club held a series of events throughout the week to feature their own activities to share with the rest of the school.

“The event was very welcomed and a lot of people were intrigued about the cultures,” said Faraj Al-badni, a member of the international club. “The interaction between the international students and Solano students was really noticeable and refined.”

The club sold traditional Ghanaian food, consisting of beans and rice in the 1400 lobby, catered and donated by Ms. Joy’s African Market in Fairfield. That was followed by a showing of “Heartbreakers,” (“L’Arnacoeur”) a French romantic comedy.. The club also set up a number of stands and displays from over 20 countries.

“International Education Week is recognized throughout the U.S.,” said Laurie Cheatham, adviser of the international club. “And it focuses on study abroad opportunities and students overseas can come to the U.S. to study.”

Solano’s International Education program currently has students from 27 countries.

The club went to an SCC board of trustees meeting to highlight their plans for the week.

“International Education Week is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide,” Cheatham told the board Nov. 19. “This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education is part of our country’s effort to promote programs that prepare Americans for the global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences in the U.S.”

“I am very happy with the response we’ve had to this event from Solano students and faculty,” said Makafui Ahorney, president of the international club. “It is a way for international students to share a part of their world with the rest of the school.”

