Men’s soccer club trying to form a team

Members are recruiting and hoping to become official





The men’s soccer club is hoping to become an official team for SCC.

“We’ve been fundraising,” said Chad Nelson president of the men’s soccer club. “Trying to make some money so that we can get jerseys and all that.”

The members are trying to promote the soccer club and encourage other soccer lovers on campus to become involved in the club’s activities. The club has practices on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We trying to recruit and have our club email,” said Andres Martin Perajas secretary of men’s soccer. “We ask for general information and I will try to get back to them as soon as I can.”

“Our advisor, the head of the athletic department, is supporting our idea for this and wanting us to get this club going,” said Nelson. “And so make a case to the faculty board so that we can actually say ‘hey we already had all of this set up just make this team an official team.”

“Our practices are really nice, we like to be out and work as a team and we’re trying to build towards an actual Solano men’s soccer team,” said Andres Martin Perajas.

