Solano wins against Skyline College on the way to Consolation Championships

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Solano won their game against Skyline College 72-69 on their hosted Ball in the Fall tournament Saturday Nov. 14.

Forward center Patrick Ganaway started off Solano’s rhythm to victory with the first 2-pointer in the game.

The first half was all about energy coming off from Solano. Skyline continued to trail after Solano scored point after point following the first 10 minutes into the first half.

“We executed in the first half,” said guard Brandon Davis. “That how we came out with a big lead.”

A lead that came from a combination of blocks and steals that gave the Falcons an 11-point lead by the end of the first half with a score of 40-29.

In the second half the score remained close and Skyline pulled ahead in the last nine minutes bringing the score to 52-50.

Hosea Barfield scored 21 points for Solano. By the second half, Skyline could not help but increase their guard against further advances from Barfield.

Ganaway saved the day with his 2-pointer with just 20 seconds left in the game bringing Solano’s lead to 70-69. Following that the Falcons made big steps to prevent their opponent from scoring until Skyline fouled on the last 2.8 seconds in the game. Solano’s Steven Jefferson scored the last points in the game 0.9 seconds left on the clock.

“I was really excited on their effort and intensity,” said coach John Nagle. “They really improved from yesterday as they had to overcome their loss.”

“We were tenacious on defense,” said Xavier Smith. “Even when our shots were falling we stayed in rhythm.”

Comments