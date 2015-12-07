Women’s soccer finishes up season with 12-3-1 in Bay Valley Conference
December 7, 2015
Solano Falcons women’s soccer team finished up the season with an overall record of 12-7-1 and a Bay Valley conference record of 12-3-1.
Team captain Mia Horn ended this season with 28 goals and five assists, second in the state in goals scored, and also second in total points scored considering goals and assists combined.
Horn was awarded Forward MVP of the Bay Valley Conference this year.
Midfielder Juliet Ramirez finished the season with 11 goals and 16 assists. For assists she was third in the state. Juliet was in the first team in the Bay Valley Conference which consisted of the top tier players from each school.
Along with Juliet Ramirez, forward Annalissa Pena and midfielder Cindy Rodriguez were also in the first Team Bay Valley Conference.
Midfielder Jasmine Calderon was second team Bay Valley Conference.
