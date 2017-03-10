Campus Conversation: What has given you the most challenge this spring semester?
March 10, 2017
Tristan Caras, accounting major
“Accounting so far has been the most challenging aspect for me. I think it’s because of the practice of accounting. Applying those practices in real life is hard at first. But with each practice, it gets to be easier.”
Bram Salas, computer science major
“Too much rain canceling class. Besides that, calculus has been my most difficult class. It’s become a major gaffe between my previous courses. Plus, it’s a faster pace than anything I ever taken.”
Shawn Malley, cafeteria cashier
“Lack of students here. Creates a lack of business here.”
Muhammad Fazell, librarian/ economics major
“Getting used to the new semester. Adjusting to the new regime for 16 weeks just to get used to it and know what to expect.”
Isiah Wicker, retired student
“Just getting an appointment to get my hair and nails done by the cosmetology department twice a week.”
